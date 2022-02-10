FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average is $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

