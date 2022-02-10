FY2021 Earnings Estimate for UC Asset, LP Issued By Zacks Investment Research (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for UC Asset in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for UC Asset’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCASU opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. UC Asset has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

