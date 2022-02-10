FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Issued By KeyCorp

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

KMT opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $43.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.