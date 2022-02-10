FY2022 EPS Estimates for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Reduced by Analyst

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Audacy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AUD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Audacy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

