FY2022 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

LHX stock opened at $220.56 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $181.60 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,737,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

