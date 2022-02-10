FY2022 EPS Estimates for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Increased by Analyst

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCTY. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $219.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.60. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.