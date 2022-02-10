FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Raised by Analyst

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.44.

TSE TSU opened at C$46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$24.04 and a twelve month high of C$49.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.88.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

