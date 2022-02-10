FY2023 Earnings Forecast for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Issued By B. Riley (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 million.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$8.29 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$40.49. The stock has a market cap of C$184.15 million and a PE ratio of -13.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other GreenPower Motor news, Senior Officer Brendan Riley purchased 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,092.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,716 shares in the company, valued at C$911,827.99. Also, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at C$12,866,179.20.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

