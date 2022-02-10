FY2024 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Increased by Analyst

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.88 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,706 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.