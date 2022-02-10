G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.99). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 16,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,029. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 823,373 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 603,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 249,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 244,445 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.