GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 411,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,674. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

