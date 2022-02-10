GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

GDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. GDS has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 243.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in GDS by 678.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in GDS by 147.4% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at $30,909,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

