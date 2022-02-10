Genasys Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genasys in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth $74,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genasys by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

