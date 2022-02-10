General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Purchased by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. General American Investors comprises approximately 1.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.22% of General American Investors worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter valued at $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Stolper Co acquired a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 14.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAM traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,618. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

