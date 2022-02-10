General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.20 billion-$39.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.16 billion.General Dynamics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.16. 25,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $161.57 and a fifty-two week high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

