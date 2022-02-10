General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.17 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

