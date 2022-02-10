General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 278,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,756. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

