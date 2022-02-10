Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $18,162.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00041547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00107962 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.