Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,099 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of New Relic worth $47,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.18. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.