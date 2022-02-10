Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $47,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period.

Shares of PBH opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

