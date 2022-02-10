Geode Capital Management LLC Has $45.06 Million Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $45,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

KRTX stock opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.76 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $850,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,684 shares of company stock worth $3,907,737. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

