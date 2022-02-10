Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,437 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of CarGurus worth $48,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,570,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,903,348. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARG opened at $35.82 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

