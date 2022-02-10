Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 165,391 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Inari Medical worth $45,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 329,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 289.23 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,675 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

