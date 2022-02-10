Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,690 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,690 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Tronox worth $46,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

