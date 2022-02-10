Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 391,802 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,802 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Newmark Group worth $45,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 632,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,522 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.36.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

