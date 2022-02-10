Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.740-$2.780 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. 362,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

