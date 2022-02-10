Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.32 Million

Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce $67.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.90 million and the lowest is $66.70 million. Glaukos posted sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $288.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $283.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

GKOS opened at $56.77 on Thursday. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $14,458,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.