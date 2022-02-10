GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,680 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

GSK opened at GBX 1,634.80 ($22.11) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,619.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,517.81. The company has a market capitalization of £82.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

