Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) by 242,507.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,685 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.78% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 14.0% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $479,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

