Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) by 78.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640,428 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period.

Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

