Glazer Capital LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COOL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 104.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 84.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 709,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

