Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 22,332 Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.82% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IACC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

IACC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

