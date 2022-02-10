Glazer Capital LLC Sells 176,869 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,869 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

