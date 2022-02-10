Glazer Capital LLC Sells 27,672 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth $123,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 274.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 395.0% during the second quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 158,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

