Glazer Capital LLC Sells 677,059 Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 59.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,059 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.48.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.