Glendon Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,897,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 34.6% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Glendon Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $582,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FYBR. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $929,415,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $194,477,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $169,768,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $149,654,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $144,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

FYBR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

