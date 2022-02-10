GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 2,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GMO Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.
GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.
