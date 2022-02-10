GoChain (GO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.10 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $31.10 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,164,898,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,023,213 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

