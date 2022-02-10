GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Lowered to C$4.10 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GGD. Eight Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

GoGold Resources stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,816. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$787.59 million and a P/E ratio of 88.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.07.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

