Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $11.21 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

