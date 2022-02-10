Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Down 8.3%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 6,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 109,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

Get Golden Dawn Minerals alerts:

About Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.