Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Down 8.3%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 6,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 109,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43.
About Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM)
