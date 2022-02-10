Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 408,787 shares trading hands.
AUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
The stock has a market cap of $63.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.33.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
