Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 408,787 shares trading hands.

AUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $63.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

