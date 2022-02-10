Golden State Equity Partners Buys 116 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

