Golden State Equity Partners Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Allstate were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,451,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,608,000 after acquiring an additional 395,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allstate by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $124.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

