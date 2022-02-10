Golden State Equity Partners Lowers Position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDF stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

