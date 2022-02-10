Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $294,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after purchasing an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in SEA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after acquiring an additional 198,381 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SEA by 58.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 310.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $173.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a one year low of $119.41 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

