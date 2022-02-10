Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 28.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is 32.22. Lucid Group Inc has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

Lucid Group Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

