Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,184,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after buying an additional 112,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

