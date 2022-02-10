Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 227,357 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of AngioDynamics worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 216.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ANGO opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.