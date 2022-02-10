Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,190 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

